04 September 2023

Talks under way between Putin and Erdogan to revive Ukraine grain export deal

By The Newsroom
04 September 2023

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have begun, with the Turkish leader seeking to persuade Russia to revive an agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain and other commodities from three Black Sea ports.

In July, Mr Putin refused to extend the agreement, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations a year earlier.

Russia complained that a parallel deal promising to remove obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertiliser had not been honoured.

It said restrictions on shipping and insurance hampered its agricultural trade even though it has shipped record amounts of wheat since last year.

Opening the talks, Mr Putin said he was open to discussing the grain deal, among other issues.

The two leaders met in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, where the Russian president has a residence.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen's memorial: plans for official tribute to be unveiled in 2026 when she would have been 100

world news

Which schools are unsafe? Government under pressure to reveal list of buildings hit by concrete crisis

news

Queen joked ‘were you naked?’ when I told her about my nightmare, Boris Johnson reveals

news