Tallest Galapagos volcano erupts

The tallest mountain in the Galapagos Islands has erupted, spewing lava down its flanks and clouds of ash over the Pacific Ocean, according to Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute.

A cloud of gas and ash from Wolf Volcano rose to 3,793 metres (12,444ft) above sea level following the eruption that began shortly before midnight on Wednesday local time, the institute said.

There was no immediate danger to populated areas, which are located at the opposite side of Isabela island, the largest in the Galapagos chain.

Lava spreading from the eruption of Wolf Volcano on Isabela Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador (Wilson Cabrera/National Galapagos Park communications office via AP)

The 1,701-metre (5,580ft) volcano is one of numerous active volcanos in the Galapagos, which are nearly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) from mainland South America.

Images taken from afar and circulated by the government showed glowing lava piercing through the pre-dawn darkness.

The volcano last erupted in 2015.

