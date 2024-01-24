24 January 2024

Thai court says popular politician can retain parliamentary seat

24 January 2024

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that popular politician Pita Limjaroenrat, who was blocked from becoming prime minister even though his party placed first in last year’s election, did not violate election law and can retain his seat in parliament.

Mr Pita had been suspended from parliament pending the court ruling on whether he violated the law by owning shares in a media company.

He was the executor of his father’s estate which includes stock in ITV, a company that is the inactive operator of a defunct independent television station.

The court agreed with Mr Pita’s contention that ITV was not an operator of a media business.

By law, political candidates are prohibited from owning shares in any media company when they register to contest an election.

