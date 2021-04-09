The touching pictures that show Prince Philip’s close bond with his children and grandchildren

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh shared an enduring royal love story. Meeting and falling in love as teenagers, they married 73 years ago in November 1947 and went on to have four children and eight grandchildren.

But now Prince Philip the longest-serving consort in British history, has died aged 99.

Buckingham Palace has said in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Here we take a look back at some of the exchanges and moments caught on camera between Philip and his beloved children and grandchildren.

Philip looking rather proud holding Prince Charles, aged 6 months…

Royalty – Princess Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh with Prince Charles – Buckingham Palace, London

He looked a natural once he and Elizabeth had added Princess Anne to their brood

Royalty – Princess Elizabeth and family – Clarence House, London

They completed their family with Princes Andrew and Edward, spending many holidays together at Balmoral

Royalty – Royal Family – Balmoral Castle

He and Charles looked rather chic together in this Bond-esque photo

The Duke of Edinburgh about to get into an Austin Martin car, driven by the Prince of Wales, outside King Edward VII Hospital for Officers in Beaumont Street, London (PA)

And later seemed just as easy in each other’s company

The Duke of Edinburgh (left) and his son, the Prince of Wales, at Ascot race course on the second day of the Royal race meeting (PA)

He was always making his grandsons Harry and William laugh

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry and the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London (PA)

Rugby Union – Rugby World Cup 2015 – Final – New Zealand v Australia – Twickenham

And supported them through the death of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales

The Prince of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Earl Althorp and Duke of Edinburgh walking behind Diana, the Princess of Wales' funeral cortege (PA)

He was fortunate to meet his great grandchildren, including George and Charlotte

(left to right) The Prince of Wales, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, The Duke of Edinburgh, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and The Duke of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in central London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade as the Queen celebrates her official birthday today (PA)

And little Archie