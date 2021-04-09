The touching pictures that show Prince Philip’s close bond with his children and grandchildren
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh shared an enduring royal love story. Meeting and falling in love as teenagers, they married 73 years ago in November 1947 and went on to have four children and eight grandchildren.
But now Prince Philip the longest-serving consort in British history, has died aged 99.
Buckingham Palace has said in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”
Here we take a look back at some of the exchanges and moments caught on camera between Philip and his beloved children and grandchildren.
Philip looking rather proud holding Prince Charles, aged 6 months…
He looked a natural once he and Elizabeth had added Princess Anne to their brood
They completed their family with Princes Andrew and Edward, spending many holidays together at Balmoral
He and Charles looked rather chic together in this Bond-esque photo
And later seemed just as easy in each other’s company
He was always making his grandsons Harry and William laugh
And supported them through the death of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales
He was fortunate to meet his great grandchildren, including George and Charlotte
And little Archie