Thousands attempt to storm Indonesian parliament after changes to election law

Indonesian police have fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands of protesters who attempted to storm the country’s parliament.

The unrest, which saw protesters tear down a section of fence and throw it at police, forced MPs to delay a vote on controversial changes to election laws that could further enhance the political influence of outgoing President Joko Widodo.

Parliament met in an emergency session to overturn one decision made by the Constitutional Court on election procedures, while amending another.

Protesters occupied roads in front of the parliament building. Some held banners and signs, while others started a fire and burned tyres.

The Constitutional Court dismissed a challenge to an age limit on Tuesday that prevents people younger than 30 for running for regional governerships, which would prevent Mr Widodo’s 29-year-old youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, from running in a regional contest in Central Java.

The court also made it easier for political parties to nominate candidates by cutting back a requirement that they hold 20% of a local legislature.

Parliament passed an emergency motion to changing the minimum age to serve as governor to 30 at the time of inauguration and further ease nomination requirements on Wednesday, and planned to ratify the vote in a plenary session on Thursday.

The moves triggered widespread condemnation on local social media and raised concerns about a potential constitutional crisis.

The legislature was forced to delay the vote after failing to achieve a quorum.

Mr Widodo’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is the incoming vice-president after the same court created an exception to the age limit for the post for former regional leaders, while Mr Widodo’s brother-in-law was serving as chief justice. He was criticised for participating in a case involving a close relative and later dismissed.

Activists, students, workers, and a number of Indonesian celebrities and musicians also joined the protest, voicing concerns about democracy in Indonesia.

Protests were also reported in other big cities, including Bandung, Yogyakarta, Surabaya and Makassar.

In Yogyakarta, at least 1,000 protesters including students and workers rallied in front of Yogyakarta’s parliament building, the state palace and the city’s ceremonial centre. Their demands included voting down the regional election bill, respecting the Constitutional Court’s ruling and rejecting political dynasties.