Thousands join Pride parade in Jerusalem

The annual Pride parade in Jerusalem
The annual Pride parade in Jerusalem (AP)
By The Newsroom
19:39pm, Thu 03 Jun 2021
Thousands of people have marched through Jerusalem in the annual Pride parade, celebrating LGBTQ rights in the conservative city.

Pride events in Jerusalem, which is home to a large ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, tend to be less raucous than those in more liberal Tel Aviv.

Only a few dozen people turned out to protest against the parade this year, and were largely drowned out by the blaring music.

“I think we are getting better and better,” said one of the marchers, Fabio Abulafiya, while acknowledging that more needed to be done.

People dance at the Pride parade in Jerusalem (AP)

“It is very important to come to parades like this, not only to party… but also to protest for our rights.”

