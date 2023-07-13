Thousands protest against Netanyahu government outside US offices in Tel Aviv

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the main US diplomatic office in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, calling on the US to condemn Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary.

The gathering came days after President Joe Biden called members of Mr Netanyahu’s far-right government “extreme” and said supporters of Israel’s West Bank settlements were “part of the problem”.

Mr Netanyahu’s allies, who comprise the most far-right Israeli government ever, have proposed a series of changes to the Israeli legal system aimed at weakening what they say are the excessive powers of unelected judges.

The proposed changes include giving Mr Netanyahu’s allies control over the appointment of judges and the power to overturn court decisions they do not support.

Protesters say the plan will destroy the country’s fragile system of checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of Mr Netanyahu and his allies.

Protesters, who are now in their seventh month of demonstrations, fear that Mr Netanyahu’s plans will strain Israel’s close alliance with the US.

Standing outside the US Embassy branch office, they waved American flags and LGBT+ pride flags and held up signs reading “SOS” and “Mayday!”

The overhaul has drawn concern from Mr Biden and American Jews. On Sunday, Mr Biden told CNN that Israel’s current government has some “of the most extreme members” he has ever seen and criticised their support for West Bank settlements, built on occupied lands sought by the Palestinians for a future state.

He also urged Mr Netanyahu to show “moderation” with the judicial overhaul.

Israeli hardliners rejected Mr Biden’s criticism. National security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a firebrand settler leader, said that Israel is “no longer another star in the American flag”.

Mr Biden has so far declined to invite Mr Netanyahu to the White House, normally a standard courtesy extended to Israeli leaders.

Israel’s figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, is set to visit Washington next week, and has been invited to address a joint session of Congress on July 19 to celebrate Israel’s 75th anniversary.

Thursday’s protest in Tel Aviv happened as others took place across the country, including at Mr Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem and his seaside villa in the town of Caesarea.

The Israeli parliament’s vote on Tuesday to move forward with a Bill that would limit the Supreme Court’s oversight powers has given new momentum to the protests, which have swept the country since January.

Protesters this week blocked major highways and disrupted operations at Israel’s main airport, and more protests are planned this weekend.

Reserve military officers, business leaders, LGBT+ and other minority groups, have joined the protests.

Mr Netanyahu’s government says it wants to pass parts of the legislation by the end of the month.