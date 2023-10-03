Powered By Pixels
03 October 2023

Three dead after shooting at major shopping centre in Bangkok

By US Newsroom
03 October 2023

Three people have been killed and six injured after a shooting at a major shopping centre in Thailand’s capital city, Bangkok.

Police say a suspect was apprehended and has been taken into custody after the incident at the Siam Paragon shopping centre and the situation is now under control.

Yutthana Sretthanan, director of Bangkok’s Emergency Medical Centre said three people were killed and six were hurt.

