Three killed, 13 injured in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Odesa
Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa overnight, killing at least three people and injuring more than a dozen others in a strike that damaged homes, a warehouse, shops and cafes, the regional state administration said.
The attack, launched from the Black Sea, involved four sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles, three of which were intercepted by air defences, the regional administration said on Facebook.
Three employees of a food warehouse were killed and seven others injured, and rescuers were searching for possible survivors under the rubble, it said.
A further six people – guards and residents of a neighbouring house – were injured.
Andriy Kovalov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s General Staff, said Russian forces have increased missile and aerial strikes on Ukraine.
It comes as Kyiv moves forward with the early stages of a counter-offensive.
In a briefing, he said strikes on the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kirovohrad regions, in addition to the Odesa region, involved Kh-22 cruise missiles, sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles, and Iranian-made Shaheed drones. Nine were intercepted.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox