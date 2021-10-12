error code: 1003
12 October 2021

Three killed as train hits ‘migrants sleeping on tracks’ in France

By The Newsroom
12 October 2021

A train has hit and killed three people and seriously injured another in France

A local mayor said the victims were thought to be migrants who were resting on the tracks.

The train was on a line that links the seaside resort town of Hendaye, on France’s border with Spain, and the city of Bordeaux, according to the national railway company, SNCF.

The collision occurred at around 5.30am, striking four people who were on the tracks, it said.

The victims were thought to be migrants “who were sleeping or were lying… on the railway line,” said Eneko Aldana-Douat, mayor of Ciboure, near the crash site.

He said it is not unusual to see migrants in that region near the border.

