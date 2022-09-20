Three killed in unrest over death of Iranian woman held by morality police
Three people have been killed in unrest that erupted over the death of a Kurdish woman who was held by Iran’s morality police, according to the governor of the Kurdistan province.
It is the first official confirmation of deaths after three days of protests that have spread across the country.
Esmail Zarei Kousha, who spoke to the semi-official Fars news agency, blamed the deaths on unnamed armed groups.
He did not identify the victims, but said one was killed in the town of Divandarreh by a weapon not used by Iranian security forces.
He said the second body was found in a car near the city of Saqez, where the woman was buried on Saturday, and that the third killing was “completely” suspicious.
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by Iran’s morality police in Tehran last week and died three days later.
The police deny mistreating her and authorities say they are investigating.
