Trio awarded Nobel Prize in chemistry over work on quantum dots
By The Newsroom
The Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov for their work on tiny quantum dots.
Hans Ellegren, the secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the award on Wednesday morning in Stockholm.
The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (£821,000). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.
