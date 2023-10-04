04 October 2023

Trio awarded Nobel Prize in chemistry over work on quantum dots

By The Newsroom
04 October 2023

The Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov for their work on tiny quantum dots.

Hans Ellegren, the secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the award on Wednesday morning in Stockholm.

The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (£821,000). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Three dead after shooting at major shopping centre in Bangkok

world news

BBC royal correspondent who Charles once described as ‘an awful man’ retires

news

Transition from patchy rain to sunshine: London's weather update for Tuesday, October 3rd

news