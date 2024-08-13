Tropical Storm Ernesto drenches northeast Caribbean and takes aim at Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Ernesto battered the northeast Caribbean on Tuesday as it took aim at Puerto Rico, where officials shuttered schools, opened shelters and helped move dozens of the US territory’s endangered parrots into hurricane-proof rooms.

Ernesto is expected to become a hurricane early on Wednesday, prompting forecasters to issue a hurricane watch for the US and British Virgin Islands as well as the tiny Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra.

“Ernesto could be near or at hurricane strength in about 24 hours,” the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said in an advisory issued late on Tuesday morning.

The storm is forecast to move over or near the US Virgin Islands on Tuesday evening and pass just northeast and north of Puerto Rico late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Heavy rains began pelting Puerto Rico before the storm, and strong winds churned the ocean into a milky turquoise as people rushed to finish securing their homes and businesses.

“I’m hoping it will go away quickly,” said Joss Rodriguez, 36, as he climbed on the roof of his uncle’s wooden shack in the Afro-Caribbean community of Pinones on Puerto Rico’s north coast to secure the business famous for its fried street food.

Ernesto was located about 155 miles east-southeast of St Croix on Tuesday morning.

It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west-northwest at 18 mph.

“It will bring heavy rains”, Governor Pedro Pierluisi said as he urged people to seek shelter by early Tuesday evening.

He activated the National Guard as crews across the island visited flood-prone areas and older residents as part of last-minute preparations.

As intermittent rain pelted Puerto Rico’s northeast region, residents in the impoverished community of Pinones tried to squeeze in a couple more hours of work before the storm.

Maria Abreu, 25, prepared fried pastries stuffed with shrimp, crab, chicken and even iguana meat as she waited for her first customers.

She said: “They always come. They buy them in case the power goes out.”

Further down the road, Juan Pizarro, 65, picked nearly 100 coconuts from palm trees swaying in the strong breeze with help from a friend before the storm arrived.

He had already secured his house and said: “I’m ready for anything.”

Forecasters have warned of waves of up to 20 feet as well as widespread flooding and possible landslides, with six to eight inches (15-20 centimetres) of rain forecast for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, and up to 10 inches (25 centimetres) in isolated areas.

Tropical storm warnings were in place for Puerto Rico, St Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Guadeloupe, St Martin, St Barts and St Maarten.

Officials in Puerto Rico warned of widespread power outages given the US territory’s crumbling electric grid, which crews are still repairing after Hurricane Maria razed it in September 2017 as a Category 4 storm.

Ernesto is the fifth named storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane early on Wednesday as the centre of the storm moves just north of Puerto Rico on a path toward Bermuda.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year because of record warm ocean temperatures.

It forecasted 17 to 25 named storms, with four to seven major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.