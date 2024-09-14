Tropical storm warning issued for Mexican coast as Ileana moves in
Mexico has issued a tropical storm warning for along the coast from from Altata to Huatabampito as Storm Ileana moved over the Gulf of California.
Officials also discontinued all watches and warnings for Baja California Sur after rain from Storm Ileana pounded the resort-studded Los Cabos a day before.
Ileana moved northward over the southern Gulf of California at 7mph, according to the US National Hurricane Centre.
The storm was about 70 miles east of La Paz, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40mph, the centre said.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the coasts of northern Sinaloa and extreme southern Sonola.
On Friday, a warning was in effect for portions of the Baja California Peninsula, including Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo.
Juan Manuel Arce Ortega, from Los Cabos Civil Protection, said the municipalities of La Paz and Los Cabos were on red alert at the time and urged residents to avoid crossing rivers, streams, and low areas where they can be swept away by water.
Oscar Cruces Rodriguez, of Mexico’s federal Civil Protection, said in a statement that residents should avoid leaving their homes until the storm passes and if they are in an area at risk of flooding to find temporary shelters.
Authorities prepared 20 temporary shelters in San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, according to Los Cabos Civil Protection.
Rain remained consistent through Los Cabos on Friday afternoon, with several roads flooded and some resorts stacking up sandbags on their perimeters.
Some people were still walking around boat docks with their umbrellas.
“The priority has to be safety, starting with the workers. We always have to check on our colleagues who live in risk areas,” said Lyzzette Liceaga, a tour operator at Los Cabos.
