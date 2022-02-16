16 February 2022

Truckers protesting in Canada end last US border blockade

By The Newsroom
16 February 2022

Canadian truckers protesting over the country’s Covid-19 restrictions are dismantling their last remaining blockade along the US border, an official has said.

Meanwhile, the siege of Ottawa appears to be heating up.

Protesters in Ottawa (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)

The federal official says the final blockaders are leaving Emerson, Manitoba, opposite North Dakota, and border authorities hope to reopen the crossing in the afternoon.

At the same time, police in Canada’s capital are telling truckers who have clogged Ottawa’s streets that it is time for them to leave too.

Authorities began handing out notices and threatening arrests near the Parliament building where the biggest group of protesters is entrenched.

