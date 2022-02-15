Today’s Wordle ‘has two answers’ leaving popular puzzle players angry at New York Times takeover
Wordle fans were lost for words as Tuesday’s game appeared to have two ‘answers’.
Players had already been going through a tough spell since the popular daily puzzle moved from its original online home to the New York Times site.
Complaints have ranged from the puzzle having become too difficult, problems occurring with recording players’ winning streaks and culminating in today’s ‘double’ answer.
The puzzle is currently being migrated to its new home after being sold by its creator, software engineer Josh Wardle, at the end of January for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.
But some players are still able to access the puzzle via its original URL - powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle - instead of being redirected to the NYT website.
Tuesday’s original answer is said to have been viewed ‘too obscure’ by the NYT, and so was replaced with another word with a similar but not identical series of letters - hence the two ‘answers’.
The game which challengers players to guess a five letter word in up to six attempts is now believed to have amassed three million players.
