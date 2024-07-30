Turkish assembly clears way for ‘massacre law’ to round up stray dogs

Politicians have approved a new law aimed at removing millions of stray dogs from Turkey’s streets that animal lovers fear will lead to many of the dogs being killed or ending up in overcrowded shelters.

Some also say the law could also be used to target the opposition which made huge gains in the country’s local elections months ago.

Deputies in the Turkish Grand National Assembly approved the legislation following a marathon overnight session as the government pushed to have it passed before the summer recess as demonstrations in cities across Turkey saw thousands call for the scrapping of an article that would allow some stray animals to be euthanised.

Opposition politicians, animal welfare groups and others have dubbed the bill the “massacre law”.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the new law is necessary to deal with the country’s “stray dog problem”.

The government estimates that about four million stray dogs roam Turkey’s streets and rural areas.

Although many are harmless, a growing number are congregating in packs, and several people have been attacked. The country’s large stray cat population is not a focus of the bill.

In Istanbul’s Sishane Square, hundreds gathered and issued a defiant message to the government.

“Your massacre law is just a piece of paper for us,” the organisers told the crowd. “We will write the law on the streets. Life and solidarity, not hatred and hostility, will win.”

Animal lovers in the capital, Ankara, protested outside municipal offices.

To whistles and jeers, a statement was read: “We are warning the government again and again, stop the law. Do not commit this crime against this country.”

Protests organised by political parties and animal welfare groups were also held in cities across Europe, where there were warnings the law could dissuade tourists from visiting Turkey.

Turkey’s main opposition party said it would seek its cancellation at the country’s supreme court.

“You have made a law that is morally, conscientiously and legally broken. You cannot wash your hands of blood,” Murat Emir, a senior deputy with the Republican People’s Party, or CHP, said Sunday night in parliament.

The new legislation requires municipalities to collect stray dogs and house them in shelters to be vaccinated, neutered and spayed before making them available for adoption.

Dogs that are in pain, terminally ill, or pose a health risk to humans will be euthanised.

However, many question where cash-strapped municipalities would find the money to build the necessary extra shelters.

“Since there are not enough places in the shelters — there are very few shelters in Turkey — a path has been opened for the killing (of strays),” said veterinarian Turkan Ceylan. “We animal rights activists know very well that this spells death.”