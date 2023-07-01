01 July 2023

Twenty-five dead after bus crashes and catches fire

By The Newsroom
01 July 2023

A burst tyre caused a bus to lose control, crash into a road divider and go up in flames – killing 25 people – in western India, police said.

Some 33 people were on the bus when the smash happened at about 1.30am on Saturday on a motorway in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra state, police officer Sunil Kadasne said.

The eight survivors were taken to hospital, he said.

The private travel bus was headed to Pune city from Nagpur, another city in the state.

Deadly road crashes are common in India, often due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and ageing vehicles.

More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, police said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey a ‘sexual bully’, court told

news

Hundreds arrested as scores of police officers are hurt during more Paris protests

world news

Kate praises centre providing safe environment for women and children

news