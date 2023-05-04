04 May 2023

Two killed after train crashes into track workers in Germany

By The Newsroom
04 May 2023

Two people have been killed and several others were treated for shock after a train accident near the western German city of Cologne.

The train apparently crashed into a group of people who were working on the tracks close to the town of Huerth, the German news agency dpa reported.

Emergency personnel, police and psychologists were at the scene and the route was closed to further train traffic.

Five people experienced psychological trauma because they witnessed two of their colleagues being hit and killed, dpa reported.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man arrested for heckling King Charles plans repeat protest at coronation

world news

George, Charlotte and Louis join the King for coronation rehearsal

news

Man armed with knife held by police after ‘shotgun cartridges thrown into Buckingham Palace’

news