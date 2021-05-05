Two members of Indian delegation at ‘Covid-secure’ G7 meeting test positive for coronavirus
9:14am, Wed 05 May 2021
Two members of the Indian delegation attending the G7 meeting in London have tested positive for Covid, Sky News is reporting.
The gathering was hailed as ‘Covid-secure talks’ ahead of this June’s full G7 summit in Cornwall and although it is not a G7 member, India was invited to attend the first in-person meeting of the group’s foreign ministers in more than two years.
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was unaware of the reports when interviewed on Sky.
Asked whether he knew how many were self-isolating, he said: “I don’t I’m afraid, but obviously Public Health England and the team that are organising G7 take this very seriously.”
He added: “This is news to me... I can’t really comment.”