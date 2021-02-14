UAE publishes first photo from Mars probe

By The Newsroom
10:06am, Sun 14 Feb 2021
The United Arab Emirates has published the first image from its Mars probe now circling the red planet.

The picture, taken on Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars.

It shows Mars’ north pole, as well as the planet’s largest volcano, Olympus Mons.

An illustration depicts the Hope Mars probe (AP)

The image comes from its Amal, or Hope, space probe.

The probe swung into orbit around Mars on Tuesday in a triumph for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

