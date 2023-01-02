An emergency worker walks in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Ukraine reports more exploding drone attacks by Russia

Russia has deployed multiple drones overnight to attack parts of Ukraine and dozens were shot down, Ukrainian officials said.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday morning that 40 exploding drones “headed for Kyiv” overnight, according to air defence forces, and all were destroyed.

He said 22 drones were destroyed over Kyiv, three in the outlying region and 15 over neighbouring provinces.

An infrastructure facility in the capital was damaged and an explosion occurred in one city district, the mayor said. It was not immediately clear whether that was caused by drones or other munitions.

In the larger Kyiv region, a “critical infrastructure object” and residential buildings were hit, governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Seven drones were shot down over the southern Mykolaiv region, according to governor Vitali Kim, and three more were shot down in the south-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

