Ukraine reports strikes on Russian-run oil terminal

Ukraine’s military said on Saturday that it struck a Russian-controlled oil terminal in the partially occupied Luhansk region that provides fuel for Russia’s war effort.

“Oil and oil products were stored at this base, which were supplied, in particular, for the needs of the Russian army,” Ukraine’s General Staff wrote on Telegram.

Russian state media reported that the terminal close to the city of Rovenky had come under attack from a Ukrainian drone and said there were no casualties and that the fire had been extinguished, but did not comment on the extent of any damage.

On Monday, Ukrainian forces said they struck a major oil terminal on the south coast of the Russia-occupied Crimea Peninsula.

Both sides are facing the issue of how to sustain their costly war — a conflict that started with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukraine’s aim is to impair Russia’s ability to support its frontline units, especially in the eastern Donetsk region where the main Russian battlefield effort is stretching weary Ukrainian forces.

Kyiv is still awaiting word from its Western partners on its repeated requests to use the long-range weapons they provide to hit targets on Russian soil.

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry said 47 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted and destroyed by its air defence systems overnight into Saturday: 17 over the Krasnodar region, 16 over the Sea of Azov, 12 over the Kursk region and two over the Belgorod region, all of which border Ukraine.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday that one person had been killed and 14 wounded in Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks over the previous 24 hours.

In Ukraine, the country’s Air Force said air defences had shot down 24 of 28 drones launched overnight against Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said two women were wounded on Saturday in Russian attacks on the capital of the southern Ukrainian region, also called Zaporizhzhia.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian military recruitment officers have raided restaurants, bars and a concert hall in Kyiv, checking military registration documents and detaining men who are not in compliance.

Local media reported on Saturday that officers intercepted men leaving a concert by Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy and some were forcibly detained.

It is unusual for such raids to take place in the capital, and reflects Ukraine’s dire need for fresh recruits.

Raids also reportedly took place in clubs and restaurants in other cities.

All Ukrainian men aged 25-60 are eligible for conscription, and men aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country.