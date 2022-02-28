28 February 2022

Ukrainian president says 16 children have been killed in Russian offensive

By The Newsroom
28 February 2022

Ukraine’s president says 16 Ukrainian children have been killed and another 45 have been injured in the Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message that “every crime, every shelling by the occupiers bring our partners and us even closer”.

He hailed the sanctions that the West slapped on Russia, saying they have brought the Russian currency down.

Mr Zelensky asked the European Union a special quick path to membership.

Mr Zelensky said that over 4,500 Russian troops have been killed and called on Russian soldiers to lay down their guns and leave.

“Don’t trust you commanders, don’t trust your propaganda, just save your lives,” he said.

