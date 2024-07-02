02 July 2024

UN experts say Russia violated international law by imprisoning US reporter

By The Newsroom
02 July 2024

UN human rights experts say Russia violated international law by imprisoning Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and should release him “immediately”.

The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, made up of independent experts convened by the UN’s top human rights body, said there was a “striking lack of any factual or legal substantiation” for spying charges levelled against Mr Gershkovich, 32.

The five-member group said Mr Gershkovich’s US nationality has been a factor in his detention, and as a result the case against him was “discriminatory”.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom in Yekaterinburg, Russia (AP) (AP)

