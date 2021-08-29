US air strike blasts suicide bomber targeting Kabul airport

U.S military aircraft takes off at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The massive U.S.-led airlift was winding down Saturday ahead of a U.S. deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan by Tuesday. Most allies have completed their own airlifts and flown out after 20 years of deployment in the country. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon) (AP)
By The Newsroom
15:22pm, Sun 29 Aug 2021
A US air strike has targeted a suicide bomber who wanted to attack Kabul international airport amid the American military’s evacuation, according to the Taliban

There were few initial details about the incident, as well as a rocket that struck a neighbourhood just north west of the airport, killing a child.

The two strikes appeared to be separate incidents, but information remains scarce.

The attacks came as the US winds down a historic airlift that saw tens of thousands evacuated from Kabul’s international airport, the scene of much of the chaos that engulfed the Afghan capital since the Taliban took over two weeks ago.

After an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State group killed more than 180 people, the Taliban increased its security around the airfield as the UK ended its evacuation flights on Saturday.

US military cargo planes continued their runs into the airport on Sunday, ahead of a Tuesday deadline set earlier by President Joe Biden to withdraw all troops from America’s longest war.

However, Afghans remaining in the country worry about the Taliban reverting to their earlier oppressive rule.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the US strike targeted the bomber as he drove a vehicle loaded with explosives.

The other attack struck Kabul’s Khuwja Bughra neighbourhood, said Rashid, a Kabul police chief who goes by one name.

Video obtained by the Associated Press after the attack showed smoke rising from a building around half a mile from the airport.

No group immediately claimed the attack, but militants have fired rockets in the past.

