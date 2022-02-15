15 February 2022

US has not verified claim of Russia troop withdrawal, President Biden says

By The Newsroom
15 February 2022

President Joe Biden said the US has “not yet verified” Russia’s claim that some of its forces have withdrawn from the Ukraine border, adding an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility.

Mr Biden made the remarks at the White House hours after Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises near Ukraine’s borders would begin returning to their bases.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sergey Guneev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Tuesday said Russia was ready for talks with the United States and Nato on military transparency, missile deployment limits and other security issues.

But Mr Biden continued to express scepticism about Russia’s intentions.

Mr Biden warned again that if Russia invades Ukraine, the US “will rally the world to oppose its aggression”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prince Andrew bombshell! Duke of York agrees out-of-court settlement with sex accuser Virginia Giuffre

world news

Full statement on the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre’s settlement

world news

Today’s Wordle ‘has two answers’ leaving popular puzzle players angry at New York Times takeover

world news