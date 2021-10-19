error code: 1003
US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for Covid

By The Newsroom
19 October 2021

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said.

The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion”, DHS said in a statement.

The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended by the US Centres for Disease and Prevention.

DHS said contract tracing is being done to check for possible exposure among others.

