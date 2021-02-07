US must lift sanctions before return to nuclear deal, says Iran’s leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (AP)
By The Newsroom
10:51am, Sun 07 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Iran’s supreme leader has said the US must lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to return to the nuclear deal with Western powers, state TV reported on Sunday.

The televised comments are Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s first since the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who has said he wants to rejoin the accord.

“If they want Iran to return to its commitments, the US must lift all sanctions in practice, then we will do verification and see if the sanctions were lifted correctly, then we will return to our commitments,” Mr Khamenei said.

Iran has threatened to expel UN nuclear inspectors, begun enriching uranium closer to weapons-grade levels, and ramped up its military drills, including firing cruise missiles as part of a naval drill in the Gulf of Oman last month.

Tensions have escalated between Iran and the US as Tehran seeks to quickly put pressure on the new Biden administration to ease the unprecedented sanctions imposed by former president Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 as part of what he called maximum pressure against Iran.

Sign up to our newsletter

Iran

Nuclear

AP