US plans unofficial delegation to meet new Taiwan leader

The US will send an unofficial delegation comprised of former senior officials to Taiwan shortly after the self-governed island holds an election for a new president this weekend.

A senior Biden administration official confirmed the plan on Wednesday, but said a face-to-face meeting was the “most effective way” to engage the new Taiwanese government and convey US policy in the region.

The official briefed reporters on condition of anonymity that the administration believed the move would contribute to peace and stability in the region, but the move could upset China.

Beijing claims Taiwan to be part of Chinese territory and vows to unify with it. The Chinese have repeatedly warned Washington to stay out of Taiwan and oppose any official contact between the US and Taiwanese governments.

In August 2022, Beijing reacted to a visit by then House speaker Nancy Pelosi by firing missiles and blockading the island while Chinese President Xi Jinping called Taiwan the “most sensitive issue” between the two countries at his most recent meeting with President Joe Biden in November.

The US government takes no side on the island’s statehood but insists the differences must be resolved peacefully. Mr Biden told Mr Xi in November the US government opposes any unilateral change to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

Washington has a security pact with Taiwan to provide it with sufficient hardware and technology to deter any armed attack from the mainland. The US has stepped up support for Taiwan and its democratically elected government in recent years as Beijing ratchets up military and diplomatic pressure on the island.

The Biden administration has endorsed no political party or candidate in Taiwan’s presidential election. Beijing has made it clear it does not want a victory by Lai Ching-te, the candidate from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party known for its pro-independence leaning.

Mr Lai is considered the front-runner in the race, but Hou Yu-ih from the opposition Kuomintang party trails closely. Kuomintang opposes independence, but does not support unification with the mainland.