Uzbekistan’s president heading for landslide election win

Uzbeks are voting in a presidential election that the incumbent is expected to win in a landslide against weak competition.

Although Shavkat Mirziyoyev has relaxed many of the policies of his dictatorial predecessor, he has made little effort at political reform.

Mr Mirziyoyev, who took office in 2016 upon the death of Islam Karimov, faces four relatively low-visibility candidates who did not even turn up for televised debates, instead sending proxies who failed to engage in substantial discussions. Independent candidates were not allowed.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev is expected to win a new term as president by a landslide against weak competition in Sunday’s election (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP) (AP)

“The other candidates talk about abstract things like strengthening social security, but they don’t provide any details. They don’t have a real programme and they don’t have to because they know who will win,” said political analyst Akhmed Rahmonov.

The only Mirziyoyev challenger who got significant attention in the campaign was Alisher Qodirov, with his proposal that Uzbeks working outside the country should pay taxes in Uzbekistan a widely unpopular idea among the large part of the population who depend on income from family members abroad.

Mr Mirziyoyev openly disagreed with the proposal and some observers suggested that Mr Qodirov, whose party is in coalition with Mr Mirziyoyev’s in parliament, made it in order to channel votes to the incumbent.

Under Mr Mirziyoyev, freedom of speech has expanded compared with the suppression of the Karimov era, and some independent news media and bloggers have appeared.

He also relaxed the tight controls on Islam in the predominantly Muslim country that Mr Karimov imposed to counter dissident views.

He also lifted controls on hard currency, encouraging investment from abroad, and moved to patch up foreign relations that soured under Mr Karimov.

“Mirziyoyev improved relations with world players such as Russia, China and the West, while also resolving conflicts with neighbours including establishing peaceful interaction with Afghanistan,” said Andrey Kazantsev, of the Moscow State Institute of Foreign Relations.

Uzbekistan and Afghanistan share an 89-mile (144km) border, and Uzbekistan has consistently worried that conflict could spill over.

The ex-Soviet republic’s foreign minister became the first foreign official to visit Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country in August.