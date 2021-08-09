Vaccine maker BioNTech sees profits soar in second quarter

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
14:23pm, Mon 09 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

German pharmaceutical maker BioNTech which developed the first widely used coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer, has seen its profits surge in the second quarter of 2021.

The Mainz-based company said it made a net profit of almost 2.8 billion euros (£2 billion) from April to June.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

This boosted first-half net profits to more than 3.9 billion euros, compared with a net loss of almost 142 million euros in the first six months of 2020.

The company has said the windfall from its mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine will help it to develop drugs against cancer and other diseases.

Sign up to our newsletter

Germany

BioNTech

Digital

AP