Vatican court convicts and jails cardinal over corruption scandal
By The Newsroom
A Vatican tribunal has convicted a cardinal of embezzlement and sentenced him to five-and-a-half years in prison.
Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the first cardinal prosecuted by the Vatican criminal court, was absolved of several other charges and nine other defendants received a combination of guilty verdicts and acquittals among the nearly 50 charges brought against them during a two-and-a-half-year trial.
Becciu’s lawyer, Fabrizio Viglione, said he respected the sentence but would appeal against it.
Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi said the outcome “showed we were correct”.
