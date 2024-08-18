Venezuelans protest across the world to contest presidential election result

Venezuelans across the world have responded to a call from their country’s political opposition and taken to the streets to defend the faction’s claim to victory over Nicolas Maduro in last month’s disputed presidential election.

Demonstrations in Tokyo, Sydney, Mexico City and several other places were an effort by the main opposition coalition to make visible what they insist is the real outcome of the election.

They also called on governments to throw their support behind candidate Edmundo Gonzalez and express support to Venezuelans who are fearful in their home country of speaking against Mr Maduro and his allies during a brutal repression campaign.

As thousands of Venezuelans waved the national flag, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado made her way through the streets of Caracas on Saturday on a truck while shouting “brave” and “freedom”. Then, before a crowd, she said it was the moment “that every vote is respected”.

To cheers from thousands, she added: “Let the world and everyone in Venezuela recognise that the president-elect is Edmundo Gonzalez.”

Earlier, Mr Gonzalez, wrote on social media site X: “They will not be able to cover up the reality of July 28: we won resoundingly.”

He did not attend the demonstration in Caracas.

In Mexico City’s Monument to the Revolution, hundreds of people young and old alike loudly repeated the chants for “Freedom, freedom” that dominated the opposition’s rallies ahead of the election. “Maduro out, Maduro out,” they then screamed as passing motorists sounded their horns.

“What is happening right now is that Venezuela woke up… so much so that the government doesn’t dare to show the tally sheets,” Antonia Imbernon said, referring to the voting documents that are considered the ultimate proof of results. “What are they afraid of?”

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council, whose members are loyal to the ruling party, declared Mr Maduro the winner of the July 28 election hours after polls closed. Unlike previous presidential elections, the electoral body has not released the tally sheets’ detailed voting data to back up its claim that Mr Maduro earned 6.4 million votes while Mr Gonzalez, who represented the Unitary Platform opposition coalition, garnered 5.3 million.

But Mr Gonzalez and opposition leader Ms Machado shocked Venezuelans when they revealed they obtained more than 80% of the vote in tally sheets issued by every electronic voting machine after polls closed. The documents, they said, show Mr Gonzalez won by a wide margin and they have been uploaded to a website for anyone to see.

In Mexico City, some held signs reproaching the decision by Mexico’s government not to participate in a Friday hearing of the Organisation of American States focused on Venezuela’s election crisis.

“Mexico, we missed you at the OEA,” a sign stated – using the acronym in Spanish for the regional body.

The opposition has consistently expressed the need for the international community’s help to get Mr Maduro to accept the unfavourable results of the election.

“The derision is worse this time because there is proof; anyone can see them,” said Janett Hurtado, 57, who left Venezuela two years ago, referring to the tally sheets. “(The government) took away other elections from us again.”

Ms Hurtado said she has noticed Venezuelans’ fear to speak against Mr Maduro following the widespread arrests across the South American country in connection with protests sparked by the election results. She said she has friends who have not sent her a single text message since then.

Security forces have rounded up more than 2,000 people for demonstrating against Mr Maduro or casting doubt on his claim he won a third term despite strong evidence he lost the vote by a more than 2-to-1 margin. Another 24 have been killed, according to Venezuela-based human rights group Provea.

The spree of detentions – urged on by Mr Maduro himself – is unprecedented and puts Venezuela on pace to easily exceed those jailed during three previous crackdowns against his opponents.

Those arrested include journalists, political leaders, campaign staffs and a lawyer defending protesters. Others have had their Venezuelan passports annulled trying to leave the country.

The opposition was dealt a blow on Thursday when Brazil and Colombia – countries that had been pressuring Mr Maduro to release vote tallies backing his claim to victory – began suggesting a repeat of the contest instead.

Ms Machado has categorically rejected any plan to redo the election, saying it would be “an insult” to the people.