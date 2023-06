Vienna Pride parade attack foiled, says Austrian intelligence service

Austrian authorities have said they foiled a possible attack on Vienna’s Pride parade by three young men who had allegedly sympathised with the extremist so-called Islamic State (IS) group.

The head of Austria’s domestic intelligence service told reporters that the suspects, aged 14, 17 and 20, were arrested before the start of Saturday’s Pride parade, which was attended by around 300,000 people, public broadcaster ORF reported.

Omar Haijawi-Pirchner from the State Protection and Intelligence Directorate said that there was “no danger for the participants of the parade at any time”.

This shows once again that we must never give in in the fight against radicals and extremists. They are a threat to our democracy and security and must be dealt with severely

Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed his gratitude to investigators for preventing “a possible Islamist attack in Vienna”.

“This shows once again that we must never give in in the fight against radicals and extremists,” Mr Nehammer tweeted.

“They are a threat to our democracy and security and must be dealt with severely.”

There must be no place for hate and exclusion in Vienna. Our city is colourful and cosmopolitan

Vienna’s mayor expressed his shock.

“There must be no place for hate and exclusion in Vienna. Our city is colourful and cosmopolitan,” Michael Ludwig said, according to Austrian news agency APA.

The intelligence service had received advance knowledge of the suspects’ alleged plans, kept them “under constant control”, and arrested them on the orders of the St Poelten public prosecutor’s office following house searches on Saturday that uncovered evidence, including weapons, ORF reported.

The three suspects, Austrian citizens of Bosnian and Chechen origin whose identities were not further revealed, had been radicalised online and sympathised with IS, Mr Haijawi-Pirchner said.

One of the suspects was already known to police, he added.

We will not let the enemies of rights for LGBTQI people, democracy and an open society get us down

The trio were arrested before the start of the parade by Austria’s Cobra special forces.

The organisers of the Pride parade were informed about the events on Sunday, after the police raid had already taken place, ORF reported.

“We will not let the enemies of rights for LGBTQI people, democracy and an open society get us down,” the parade’s organising team said, APA reported.

The rights of the community have recently been “increasingly threatened by backsliding and we have to fight every day for our visibility and safety”, Ann-Sophie Otte, chairwoman of the Homosexual Initiative Vienna, said according to APA.