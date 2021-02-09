Virginia expected to become first southern state to legalise marijuana
17:34pm, Tue 09 Feb 2021
Virginia is expected to become the first southern state to legalise marijuana.
The state's general assembly voted 55-42 to allow the possession, manufacture and sale of marijuana and legislation will officially pass once Governor Ralph Northam signs it, which he has already indicated he will.
From there, regulated merchants will be able to start selling cannabis in the state in 2024. This latest progressive win will make Virginia the first southern state to legalise the drug.
A state study found that the sale of marijuana is expected to raise around $300 million in tax revenue. That money will fund programmes aimed to address the effects of marijuana criminalisation, public health, pre-school programmes and addiction treatment.