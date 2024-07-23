23 July 2024

Walkway collapses in Italy housing project, killing two and injuring a dozen

By The Newsroom
23 July 2024

A pedestrian walkway in a housing project in the Italian city of Naples has collapsed, killing two people and injuring a dozen others, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

The collapse overnight involved an extended family, killing a 29-year-old male and a 35-year-old woman, news agency ANSA reported.

Seven children ages two to 10 were among the injured, two of whom are in intensive care.

The cause is still under investigation.

Authorities evacuated the building where the collapse occurred and blocked the use of the pedestrian walkways in other sections of the so-called “Blue Sail” housing block.

The building, part of a huge complex of seven housing blocks built between 1962 and 1975, has been marked for 18 million euros (£15.1 million) in renovations.

Four others have been demolished and two more are scheduled for demolition.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Trump turns sights on Harris after Biden abandons race for the White House

news

Democrats tell of relief as Joe Biden drops out of presidential race

news

The rise of Kamala Harris, the woman who could become first female US president

news