Watch Niagara Falls looking more magical than ever due to freezing temperatures

By US Newsroom
14:31pm, Mon 22 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

While the cold weather has wreaked chaos and hardship for thousands of Americans, it has turned one of the US’s most famous landmarks into a spectacular vision.

Niagara Falls has been transformed into a stunning vista of snow, water and ice.

Sign up to our newsletter

Temperatures dropped to as low as -2F in Niagara, New York state, leaving huge chunks of ice clinging on at the top of the waterfall, while others cascaded over the falls carried by the water with the mist forming a beautiful rainbow.

The picturebook scene was completed with mounds of unspoilt snow and ice forming along the banks of the falls and river. Steam was also seen rising up from the Falls because the water temperature is warmer than the freezing air.

US

Falls

Ice

New York

Today’s News Chain