WHO says global risk from omicron variant is ‘very high’

The global risk from the omicron variant of coronavirus is “very high” based on early evidence, the World Health Organisation has said.

It said the variant could lead to surges with “severe consequences”.

The UN health agency, in a technical memo to member states, says “considerable uncertainties” remain about the new variant that was first detected in southern Africa.

But it says the likelihood of possible further spread around the world is high.

