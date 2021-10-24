error code: 1003
24 October 2021

Woman hurt as Taiwan is rocked by 6.5-magnitude earthquake

By The Newsroom
24 October 2021

An earthquake shook Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, on Sunday and caused falling rocks that injured a woman and damaged a car. No deaths were reported.

The 6.5-magnitude quake struck at 1:11pm (5.11am GMT) and was centred near Yilan, a city about 22 miles east of Taipei near the north-eastern coast, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

It was followed seconds later by a 5.4-magnitude quake.

Buildings in Taipei swayed. The subway and some other mass transit services were suspended.

A woman was injured by falling rocks in Taroko National Park in Hualien County, south of Yilan, the Central News Agency reported.

It said one car on a highway was damaged also by falling rocks but no one was injured.

