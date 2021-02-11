Woman’s shock as she finds Uber Eats delivery guarded by venomous snake
The next time you order an Uber eats and it's left by the front door, be careful.
That's just what a customer in Tucson, Arizona did only to find a rattlesnake guarding her delivery.
The snake in question turned out to be a western diamondback rattlesnake, found in southwestern United States and Mexico and responsible for the majority of snakebites in the region. They are one of the more aggressive rattlesnake species in the US.
According to UPI, the woman refused to pick up her food and contacted reptile relocation company Rattlesnake Solutions for help.
The company's Dave Holland came to the rescue and described the woman's reaction: "She was startled by the snake's close proximity. We figured the snake froze by the mat or on it when the delivery person approached, and was not seen until the customer opened the door."
The snake was quickly captured and released into a nearby desert.