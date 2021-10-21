error code: 1003
21 October 2021

World’s biggest triceratops skeleton sells for £5.5m in Paris

21 October 2021

The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John”, has been sold for 6.6 million euros (£5.5 million) at a Paris auction house.

The enormous skeleton, estimated to be more than 66 million years old, was found in 2014 in South Dakota.

The triceratops is known for its three horns on the head.

Big John, named after the owner of the land where it was found, is certified by Guinness World Records as the largest documented skeleton of a triceratops.

Big John, the largest known triceratops skeleton, being assembled in a showroom in Paris (Lewis Joly/AP) (AP)

The dinosaur died in an ancient flood plain stretching from present-day Alaska to Mexico, allowing the conservation of his skeleton in mud.

Its skeleton is more than 60% complete and its skull more than 75% complete, making it unique.

The skeleton is 7.15 metres long and stands 2.7 metres high at the hips. The skull represents more than one third of its total length, with two large horns more than 1.1 metre long.

The auction house did not give details about the buyer.

