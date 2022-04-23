23 April 2022

Zelensky set for Kyiv meeting with senior US officials

By The Newsroom
23 April 2022

Ukraine’s president says he will meet with the US secretary of state and secretary of defence in Kyiv on Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of the plans on Saturday during a press conference.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Susan Walsh/AP) (AP)

He did not immediately share more detail about the visit from Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The White House declined to comment on Saturday about Mr Zelensky’s remarks.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry meets king of Netherlands after enjoying pint with friends in Irish pub

news

Arsenal fan Lewis Hamilton keen to turn Chelsea into a profit-making and winning machine

news

Queen hailed as ‘inspiration to so many’ on 96th birthday

world news