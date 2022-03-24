Zelensky urges Nato to provide ‘military assistance without limitations’
Ukraine’s president has pleaded with Nato to provide his embattled nation with military assistance.
In a video address to the Nato summit in Brussels on Thursday, Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine needs “military assistance without limitations” as Russia is “using its entire arsenal” against the country.
Mr Zelensky urged Nato to provide Ukraine with “1% of all your planes, 1% of all your tanks”.
“We can’t just buy those,” Mr Zelensky added. “When we will have all this, it will give us, just like you, 100% security.”
Ukraine is also in dire need of multiple launch rocket systems, anti-ship weapons and air defence systems, the president said. “Is it possible to survive in such a war without this?” he asked.
Mr Zelensky said Russia used phosphorous bombs on Thursday morning, killing both adults and children.
He reminded Nato leaders that thousands of Ukrainians have died in the past month, 10 million people have left their homes, and urged Nato to give “clear answers”.
“It feels like we’re in a grey area, between the West and Russia, defending our common values,” Mr Zelenskyy said.
“This is the scariest thing during a war – not to have clear answers to requests for help.”
Mr Zelensky did not reiterate his request for a no-fly zone or ask to join Nato, according to a senior Biden administration official.
