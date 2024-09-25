Zelensky urges world leaders against seeking ‘a lull’ in war with Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged global leaders to stand with his country and not seek “a lull” instead of a “real, just peace” more than two years into Russia’s war.

At a time when he faces growing pressure from Western allies and some of his fellow Ukrainians to negotiate a ceasefire, Mr Zelensky told the UN General Assembly there is no alternative to the “peace formula” he presented two years ago.

Among other things, it seeks the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukraine and accountability for war crimes.

“Any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve a lull instead of an end to the war,” he said.

“Do not divide the world. Be united nations,” he implored. “And that will bring us peace.”

Russia has not yet had its turn to speak at the assembly’s annual gathering of presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and other high officials.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending this year’s high-level meetings at the General Assembly.

Low-level Russian diplomats occupied the country’s seats in the huge assembly hall during Mr Zelensky’s speech.

At the UN Security Council earlier in the week, Mr Zelensky argued that Russia needs to “be forced into peace”, saying there’s no point in pursuing peace talks with Mr Putin.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded that the Ukrainian president’s call for compulsion was “a fatal mistake” and “a profound misconception, which, of course, will inevitably have consequences for the Kyiv regime”.

Mr Zelensky is expected to present a victory plan this week to US President President Joe Biden. While the plan hasn’t been released, it is aimed at laying out what Ukraine believes it needs — fast — from Western allies to win.