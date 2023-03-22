World Porridge Making Championship applications now open

Entries for the World Porridge Making Championships have now opened, it has been announced.

The competition to make the ancient oaty dish seems simple at first, with contestants being given only three ingredients to work with – oatmeal, water and salt.

But, as Goldilocks would have it, with a little too much of this or that, it can be a culinary challenge to get it just right.

Those brave enough to enter the global competition, now in its 30th year, have until the summer solstice on June 21 to submit their applications.

The winner will be crowned the World Porridge Making Champion and will get to take home the “Golden Spurtle” award; a trophy inspired by the traditional utensil used to stir porridge.

Competitors can use pinhead, coarse, medium or fine oatmeal, and entries are judged on appearance, texture, colour and taste.

For those who want to be more creative with oats, there is also the additional title of Speciality Porridge Champion, where oatmeal can be combined with any other ingredients.

The finals will take place in the Highland village of Carrbridge on October 7, where porridge fanatics from around the world are expected to gather to see who will clinch this year’s Golden Spurtle.

Organisers have said competition is fierce for a place in the finals as anyone can enter.

There are only two conditions: no more than two competitors from a single company or family will be accepted, and places are reserved for current champions and for winners of associated national championships.

Previous championships have seen competitors come from across the UK, Europe and North America.

The 2022 and two times winner Lisa Williams from England has confirmed she will return to Carrbridge to defend her title.

Chef Neil Mugg, chef lecturer at Perth College UHI, and who worked as pastry chef at five-star luxury hotel Gleneagles, will head the judging panel.

He will be joined by New Zealand-born chef Kirsten Gilmour, owner of The Bothy Bakery in Grantown-on-Spey, and Christina Conte, an LA-based Scottish Italian cook and previous speciality porridge champion.

Masterchef finalist Inverness-born Sarah Rankin will MC the event.

Charlie Miller, from the organising committee, said: “The World Porridge Making Championship has been a huge part of village life for 30 years now.

“It brings visitors from around the globe to the Highlands, and we’re looking forward to seeing who makes it into the final for this special anniversary year.”

Full details of the event and how to enter is available at goldenspurtle.com. Regular updates are also available on he Golden Spurtle pages on Facebook and Instagram.