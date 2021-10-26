BREAKING
Tory MP David Amess stabbed multiple times at constituency surgery 15 October 2021
Man City star Benjamin Mendy refused bail again over rape accusations 11 October 2021
Met decision over Andrew sex claims ‘no surprise’ says ally to prince 11 October 2021
We’re sick of abuse – Demi Stokes says players won’t give up racism fight 11 October 2021
Police restraint training still ‘insufficient’ years after father’s death 11 October 2021
‘Spying more sophisticated than ever’ after claim Russia stole Oxford vaccine 11 October 2021
26 October 2021

World’s first postage stamp expected to fetch up to £6m at auction

By The Newsroom
26 October 2021

The world’s first postage stamp, hailed as the most important piece of philatelic history in existence, will go under the hammer in an auction at Sotheby’s.

The Penny Black, the earliest securely dated example of the very first postage stamp, is expected to fetch between £4 million and £6 million when it is sold at Sotheby’s in December as part of the Treasures collection.

The unused stamp, which transformed communication, is part of a document from the archive of leading British postal reformer Robert Wallace, dated from 1840.

The Wallace Document (Sotheby’s)

It is from plate 1a, the first printed sheet, and lettered A-I and features a small portrait of the young Queen Victoria’s head in profile, with the words Postage One Penny on handmade watermarked paper with gum on the back.

The stamp’s identification began when British businessman and philatelist Alan Holyoake came into the possession of The Wallace Document, to which the stamp is attached, almost 10 years ago.

The stamp is part of the historic document (Sotheby’s)

Henry House, head of the Treasures sale at Sotheby’s, said: “This is an extraordinary opportunity for a collector to acquire an object bursting with history; an object that is the earliest known of an iconic design; an object produced by the highest levels of technical excellence; and an object that is the progenitor of mass and global communication.

“This is the first ever stamp, the precursor to all stamps, and unequivocally the most important piece of philatelic history to exist.

“Though there are many hugely important stamps in collections both public and private around the world, this is the stamp that started the postage system as we know it.

“The Wallace Document represents the very dawn of social communication, and this stamp was a game-changer, allowing people to communicate from all levels of society and business to flourish.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Under fire Facebook records billions in profits amid backlash over ‘pounds before people’

world news

Gunman kills two and injures four more in Idaho shopping mall shooting

world news

‘Let Us Be’ say Beatles: No more autographs from Paul McCartney while Ringo wants no more fan mail

celebrity