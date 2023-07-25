Worst GP surgeries named and shamed PLUS top trending stories from around the UK

Public satisfaction with booking GP appointments in England has reached an all-time low, according to an NHS survey. Over a quarter of respondents rated their booking experience as poor, the highest proportion in six years. This official survey, conducted by Ipsos on behalf of the NHS, gathered views from 760,000 people from January to April 2023. The government assures it is investing in GP services to improve patient experience. Despite over half (54.4%) rating their overall experience as good, this represents a drop in satisfaction from the previous year.

The Solihull Summer Festival 2023, in its seventh year, treated thousands to fantastic music over two days, despite rain on its first day. Notable performers included Lisa Stansfield, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Pixie Lott, Blue, Boney M and Odyssey, along with a DJ set from Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp. The festival is known for its feel-good atmosphere, perfect for family and friends. The brilliant photos captured by Jonathan Hipkiss encapsulate the fun-filled event.

As Newcastle United's players prepare for the 23/24 season, Miguel Almiron's wife, Alexia Notto, enjoys a holiday in the USA. While Almiron competes in the Premier League's USA Summer Series, Notto takes the opportunity to visit Miami. Alexia and her son watched Lionel Messi's Miami debut, meeting David and Victoria Beckham. Alexia also posted an adorable picture of her son with Messi and met up with "Uncle Josef" Martínez, Almiron's former Atlanta teammate who now plays with Messi.

Potential disruptions to London's transport are expected due to planned industrial action by London Underground workers, national rail services, and others. Strikes were called off for the period of 23-29 July, yet, there is still one day of action remaining from the RMT on 29 July due to a pay dispute. Furthermore, ASLEF's overtime ban from 31 July to 5 August could affect national rail services. Unaffected services include c2c, Caledonian Sleeper, Grand Central, Elizabeth line, Heathrow Express, Hull Trains, London Overground, Lumo, Merseyrail, ScotRail, and Transport for Wales.

The Royal Inn, a popular pub and hotel in Portishead, has reopened following months of closure and a six-figure investment from Chef & Brewer Collection. The grand reopening was marked with a time capsule burial and the venue now features a significantly expanded restaurant, increased bar area, revamped garden terrace with outdoor bar, a new summer menu and refurbished hotel rooms. General Manager, Kaman Miller, said the modern makeover of the pub aligns with its traditional features and promised a warm welcome to visitors.

The Sunday Times recently published a ranking of the top performing primary schools in Scotland, which included three establishments from South Lanarkshire in the top 50. The ranking, based on reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking skills, involved over 1,200 schools, with 63 achieving top marks across all areas. However, this list does not rank South Lanarkshire schools from 'best to worst', as it doesn't account for other influencing factors. The best performing high schools in Glasgow were also featured in a separate article by GlasgowWorld. The top 20 and 30 primary schools nationwide and in Glasgow respectively can be viewed online.

Shakespeare Hall, the historic 16th-century Warwickshire home of William Shakespeare's family, is on the market for the first time in 36 years. The stunning Grade II listed building boasts seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, four cottages, stables, and extensive grounds. It's located in the beautiful English countryside and within easy reach of transport links. The future of the hall may lie in private ownership or as a boutique hotel. Over £4.5 million offers are being invited for this iconic residence.

The Sunday Times recently named Knoxland Primary School in Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, one of Scotland's top 100 in its Primary School League Table 2023. Schools were assessed based on reading, writing, numeracy, as well as listening and talking skills. Out of over 1,200 schools, 63 scored top marks. However, this ranking does not definitively portray West Dunbartonshire's primary schools as it doesn't account for various socio-economic factors affecting educational quality.

A long-vacant West End house on Great Western Road is set to be demolished and replaced by two luxury flats, following approval from Glasgow City Council. The plans, submitted by owner Adele Reilly, intend for each flat to contain three large bedrooms, spacious living areas, private entrances, gardens, and parking spaces. The new building will remain aligned with existing structures, hold high insulation levels, solar panels, and air source heat pumps. It aims to represent a modern version of the local sandstone villas, with the overall look of a single house.

Liverpool Pride is set to resume this weekend, with festivities planned throughout the city centre. However, due to the absence of a major sponsor, there will be no main stage area or headline act this year. Instead, the celebration will feature pop-ups, curated zones, street parties, and food stalls. The annual March with Pride is also scheduled for Saturday. The Met Office's forecast indicates unsettled weather with the possibility of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, especially in the north and west. Temperatures are expected to remain average over the next two weeks, with a continuous mix of showers and persistent rain.