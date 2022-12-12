Writer and broadcaster Victor Lewis-Smith dies aged 65

Writer, broadcaster and satirist Victor Lewis-Smith has died aged 65 following a short illness.

A statement issued by Borkowski PR agency said he died in Bruges, Belgium, on Saturday.

Outside a career in TV production, Lewis-Smith was known for his surreal style of comedy and his hoax calls targeting high-profile figures such as Diana, Princess of Wales.

His other targets included the Harrods department store and the Jim’ll Fix It TV series, and his calls, often broadcast as part of his radio shows, would be cited by comics including Sacha Baron Cohen as inspiration.

Born in Essex, he began his broadcasting career at BBC Radio Medway before studying music in the late 1970s at the University of York.

After presenting for Radio York, he moved to Radio 4 where he was a staff producer for Midweek and Start The Week during the mid-1980s.

He brought his anarchic style to the long-running show Loose Ends.

Lewis-Smith left the BBC to pursue a career as a print journalist, working as chief television reviewer for the London Evening Standard for more than 15 years and as a columnist for the Daily Mirror for a decade.

He also served as restaurant reviewer for Harpers & Queen and spent 30 years contributing to Private Eye.

In 1996, Lewis-Smith posed as astrophysicist Stephen Hawking using the same electronic voice technology as the professor to hoax Diana.

Their freewheeling conversation, covering the now King and the Clinton family, was released in its entirety in 2015 after being kept in a safe for two decades.

His television production company, Associated Rediffusion Productions, has been behind numerous programmes including TV Offal (1997-1998) and Keith Meets… with stand-up Keith Allen for Channel 4.

His final production, Hitler’s Jazz Band, will be broadcast by Sky Arts on Wednesday December 14 at 9pm.

He is survived by his wife Virginia and his daughter Lucia.