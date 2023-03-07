XXXTentacion’s alleged killers were ‘predators’, prosecutor tells trial

Three men on trial for the murder of rapper XXXTentacion were “predators” who waited outside a motorbike shop to rob and shoot the rising star, a prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments.

Pascale Achille played mobile phone videos the defendants allegedly took hours after the killing which showed them smiling and dancing as they flashed handfuls of 100 dollar (£84.50) notes.

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome are accused of first-degree murder and face mandatory life sentences if convicted.

“This is who they are. This is their real character. Killers that within 24 hours after shooting the victim dead and stealing 50,000 dollars (£42,249) from him, this is what they do,” Ms Achille told the jury as she played the footage.

“Look at how happy they look. Look at how excited they look.”

She also played CCTV video from the motorbike shop and from where two of them allegedly stashed a car she says links the men to the killing.

And she recounted statements from a fourth man, Robert Allen, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and gave evidence against his former friends.

George Reres, Newsome’s lawyer, urged the jury not to convict his client based on Allen’s account or evidence implicating the other two defendants, saying: “He was not there.”

He said Allen, who has a string of convictions, should not be believed and that Newsome’s DNA was not found on any evidence.

He told jurors they should not believe Newsome is guilty simply because of the video showing him flashing money with the others, arguing he may not have even known where they got it.

“He did some stupid things — he posed with some money,” Mr Reres said.

“Guilt by association is not something the law permits.”

Lawyers for the other two defendants will give their closing arguments later on Tuesday.

The trial began a month ago.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, had just left Riva Motorsports in Fort Lauderdale on June 18 2018 with a friend when his BMW was blocked by a car which swerved in front.

CCTV video showed two masked gunmen emerge and confront the 20-year-old singer at the driver’s window.

One shot him repeatedly.

They then grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag containing cash that XXXTentacion had just withdrawn from the bank, got back into the car and sped away.

The friend was unhurt.

Boatwright, 28, is accused of firing the fatal bullets, while Newsome, 24, is accused of being the other gunman.

Williams, 26, is accused of being the driver.

Prosecutors say the men, along with Allen, set out that day to commit robberies and went to the motorcycle shop to buy Williams a mask.

There they spotted the rapper and allegedly decided to target him.

Allen and Williams went inside the motorcycle shop to confirm it was him, jurors heard.

They then went back to the car they had rented and waited for XXXTentacion to emerge before ambushing him, prosecutors say.

The rapper, who pronounced his name “Ex ex ex ten-ta-see-yawn”, was a platinum-selling artist who tackled issues including prejudice and depression in his songs.

He also drew criticism over bad behaviour and multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.